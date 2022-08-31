Priyanka Chopra wishes her pet dog Diana on birthday with the sweetest note: We are so lucky to have you

Global star Priyanka Chopra is one of the most loved celebs in the industry. The Baywatch star is enjoying her new phase of life as she recently become a mom when she welcomed her daughter Malti Marie Jonas Chopra with husband Nick Jonas via surrogacy. Of late, the husband-wife duo has been treating her fans to adorable glimpses of the little bundle of joy, and her fans are all for it. But way before becoming parents to Malti Marie, Priyanka and Nick are already parents to three pets - Diana, Panda and Gino. While the three of them routinely feature on her Instagram page, today is a special day for Diana as her hooman is celebrating her birthday.

Chopra took to her Instagram Stories to share glimpses of her pet dog's luxurious LA and NYC life to the tunes of Beyonce but she also shared an endearing photo of the two. In one of the candid snaps, you see Diana sitting on PeeCee’s lap in her car, while another picture shows Priyanka and her mom Madhu Chopra sitting on swings and watching Diana lovingly with the biggest smile on their faces. "Happy Birthday @diariesofdiana, We are so lucky to have you" the Matrix Resurrections star gushed.

Check out Priyanka Chopra's IG story wishing her darling Diana on her birthday below:

Earlier, speaking to Financial Times, Priyanka mentioned that while she loved all her three pets, Diana and she were particularly close. She was quoted as saying: "Diana was the first pup that I fully took care of. She’s from North Shore Rescue in New York, and she chose me. It was four years ago, at a time in my life where I was really low: I had just moved to the States, I was mourning my father’s death, I didn’t know anybody. I was working on Quantico for ABC and going back home on my own."

Priyanka further explained how growing up in India, her family always had pets. And yet when she brought Diana home in New York, she did not know what to do with a pup. "Diana had been rescued from the streets of Atlanta. She's a chihuahua-terrier mix, I think, but we're not completely sure. I had no idea what to do with a pup, but it was she and I, alone in New York City. It was Diana I snuggled into and Diana who barked whenever the door opened. With Diana, I had somebody to take care of and, in return, she took care of me."

On the work front, PeeCee has many interesting movies in her pipeline. She will next be seen in Citadel, Ending Things, and It's All Coming Back To Me. She also has a Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt, which will be directed by Farhan Akhtar.