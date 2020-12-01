Priyanka Chopra wishes ‘love of her life’ Nick Jonas on their second marriage anniversary: Always by my side

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are celebrating two years of their marital bliss today. And on a special occasion, the couple has dedicated a sweet post to each other on social media. Take a look at the actress' sweet wish for Nick.

Think of the most loved couples in showbiz, the list will be incomplete without Jonas and Nick Jonas. The duo is one of the adored couples and often steals hearts with their electrifying chemistry. Be it any occasion, the two of them leave no chance to make their fans gush about them. Priyanka and Nick, who got hitched in December 2018, are celebrating today the two years of their marital bliss. And on this occasion, both are making each other feel special by dedicating sweet posts to each other on social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Quantico star shared an adorable picture with Nick and penned a heartfelt note for him. In a post, the desi girl has expressed her undying love for her husband and asked him to be with her always. She wrote, “Happy 2 year anniversary to the love of my life. Always by my side. My strength. My weakness. My all. I love you @nickjonas.”

Interestingly, the pop star was quick to take note of it and replied to the actress’ post with heart emoji’s. In the picture, the couple can be seen walking hand in hand dressed in winter outfits while taking a stroll.

Earlier, Nick had written a heartfelt note for his doting wife. The American singer shared breathtaking pictures from their wedding and wrote, “Two years married to the most wonderful, inspiring and beautiful woman. Happy anniversary @priyankachopra I love you.”

For the unversed, Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in two grand ceremonies on December 1 and 2, 2018.

