Priyanka Chopra wishes ‘magical’ mums Madhu, MIL Denise on Mother’s Day; Nick Jonas calls her ‘most amazing mom ever’ to Malti Marie

Indian actress Priyanka Chopra got married to American singer and actor Nick Jonas in December 2018. A couple of years later, in January 2022, the celebs were blessed with a baby girl via surrogacy.

On the occasion of Mother’s Day, the mommy dearest poured her heart out and expressed gratitude for all the important people in her life. Nick also penned a thoughtful post. Read on!

Priyanka Chopra is all hearts on mom Madhu, MIL Denise, and husband Nick Jonas on Mother’s Day

Global star Priyanka Chopra embraced motherhood after she welcomed daughter Malti Marie with husband Nick Jonas. Since then, their entire life revolves around the little baby. As the world celebrated Mother’s Day, so did the Bajirao Mastani actress.

Minutes ago, she took to Instagram and shared a photo album featuring her mother Madhu Chopra, her mother-in-law Denise Miller-Jonas, her husband Nick Jonas, and their daughter Malti. While she wished all moms on this day, PeeCee also took the opportunity to express her gratitude to her moms and husband for helping her become a dotting mom to the baby girl.

Check out her post: Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

In her lengthy post, she wrote, “Happy Mother’s Day to everyone who has been lucky enough to have had the love , care and protection of a mother and or mother figures. I’ve been so blessed with having not just my mother or grandmothers have an incredible impression on my upbringing but also my aunts. It truly takes a village.”

Advertisement

Calling both her moms ‘magical, the actress added, “As a new mother navigating what my version of MMs upbringing will be like, I have sweet nostalgia of mine reflected in every day with her. My mother and mother in law have been absolutely magical in this journey. I could not have been able to balance all that I do without them. Thank you @drmadhuakhourichopra @mamadjonas.”

Lastly, she also thanked Nick for making her a mother and wrote, “And my angels.. @maltimarie thank you for choosing me to be your mama and @nickjonas thank you for making me a mama. Parenting with you is what dreams are made of. Thank you for such a special day today. Very grateful.” (sic)

Nick Jonas pens sweet post on Mother’s Day

Priyanka’s husband Nick Jonas is always by her side, rooting for her and being a perfect partner to raise a child with. Minutes ago on May 12, he praised his wife along with his mother and mother-in-law Madhu.

The American star shared a video of the Don actress exercising with Malti on her shoulders. It was followed by images of him with his wife, his mother, PC’s mom, and daughter Malti.

He penned in his post, “Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers and mother figures out there. I am so lucky to have been raised by such an incredible mother… and to now be married to the most amazing mom ever. You are so full of love and thoughtfulness with our daughter @priyankachopra you are such an inspiration in every way. And special shout out to the world’s greatest mother in law. So blessed. MM and I love the three of you so much.” (sic)

Take a look:

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will soon be seen in the upcoming American action-comedy film Heads of State, also starring Idris Elba, John Cena, and others.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra and daughter Malti Marie make Mother’s Day extra special with Peppa Pig show; Nick Jonas, Madhu Chopra join