Priyanka Chopra wishes mom Madhu Chopra & mum in law Denise on Mother’s Day: I love you both

Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas is not only a brilliant actor but also a perfect family person. Being an active social media user, she often shares pictures of herself along with her family members. A few moments back, to mark the special occasion of Mother’s Day, Priyanka Chopra took to her photo-sharing application and wished her mother Madhu Chopra as well as mother-in-law Denise. She shared an unseen snap of them and penned a beautiful caption.

In the picture, both Madhu Chopra and Denise Miller Jonas can be seen posing for the camera. While sharing the picture on her Instagram story, PeeCee wrote, “Happy Mother’s Day @drmadhuakhourichopra and @mamadjonas I love you both.” The picture of Madhu Chopra and Denise Miller Jonas is indeed adorable.

Today, Priyanka Chopra took the internet by storm as she shared the first picture of her daughter on Instagram. Along with it she thanked all the women in her life. “Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers and caretakers in my life and out there. You make it look so easy. Thank you,” she wrote.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, sharing the first picture of their daughter, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra penned a lengthy note. They wrote, “On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced. After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is. We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every Doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children’s La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way. Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let’s get it MM! Mommy and Daddy love you.”

