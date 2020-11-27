Priyanka Chopra wishes Natasha Poonawalla on her birthday & shares a throwback PHOTO; Says 'Miss you lots'

Natasha Poonawalla recently turned a year older and wishes have been pouring in for the diva from across Bollywood. The latest celeb to wish her is Priyanka Chopra.

Renowned philanthropist and fashion enthusiast Natasha Poonawalla has a good many friends in Bollywood. That is the reason why most of them left no stone unturned in making her feel special on her birthday. Yes, you heard it right. Natasha turned a year older recently and wishes have been pouring in for her from everywhere. Her BFFs including Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Sonam Kapoor have already showered birthday wishes through their respective social media handles.

Now, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has also showered birthday wishes on the diva through her Instagram handle. The Quantico actress has shared a throwback picture in which she can be seen laughing her heart out with Natasha and Nick Jonas by her side. While the other two twin in black outfits, Priyanka is wearing a loose off-white graphic t-shirt. Meanwhile, she has also added a caption that reads, “Happy Birthday Gorgeous! Miss you lots.” Talking about the actress, she is currently busy with a few projects.

Check out the picture below:

Of late, Priyanka is busy prepping for her role in the upcoming romantic drama Text for You. She has also been giving glimpses of the same on social media. A few weeks earlier, the actress was in Berlin for the shooting schedule of Matrix 4. She has been earning a lot of accolades of late owing to her stint in We Can Be Heroes. The trailer of the upcoming movie was released just a few days back. Apart from that, the Desi Girl is also awaiting the release of The White Tiger alongside Rajkummar Rao.

Credits :Priyanka Chopra Jonas Instagram

