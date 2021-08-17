Priyanka Chopra wishes newlyweds Rhea Kapoor & Karan Boolani a 'lifetime of love & laughter'

Anil Kapoor's daughter and producer Rhea Kapoor got married over the weekend to longtime sweetheart Karan Boolani and the couple have been making headlines ever since. Pinkvilla had exclusively revealed a day before their wedding that the couple will be tying the knot at home in a private and intimate ceremony. Rhea and Karan got hitched on 14 August amidst family and have been showered with wishes and love on social media.

Priyanka Chopra also was one of them as the actress took to Instagram to shower love on the couple. On early Tuesday morning, Priyanka took to social media to wish Rhea and Karan as they embark on a new journey. Sharing a photo of the couple, Priyanka wished the lovebirds saying, "Sending a lifetime of love and laughter to you both. Congratulations."

Take a look at Priyanka's wish for Rhea and Karan Boolani:

Rhea and Karan tied the knot on 14 August and held a low-key reception party on Monday night. Several members of the Kapoor clan as well as the couple's close friends arrived to celebrate with them. The paparazzi spotted Janhvi Kapoor, , Shanaya Kapoor and with husband Anand Ahuja.

The father of the bride, Anil Kapoor, also stepped out to greet the media and looked dapper in a mustard yellow ethnic outfit. Several inside photos of the reception party surfaced on social media. Click the link below to check out the photos.

