Priyanka Chopra would be apt as the lead in Indian version of which Hollywood film? Ali Abbas Zafar reacts

Priyanka Chopra is currently riding high on the success of her recently released action-thriller series helmed by Russo Brothers, Citadel. The actress has done high-end action in the series and fans are loving her action avatar. Well, this is not the first time that she was seen in such an intense avatar. Before Citadel, PeeCee did action in Quantico. Talking about Bollywood, she has done some action here as well. Imagine seeing her in the desi version of Kill Bill, wouldn’t it be great? Well, scroll down to hear what director Ali Abbas Zafar has to say about this.

Priyanka Chopra in Kill Bill’s Indian version?

Hollywood film Kill Bill starring Uma Thurman was one of the hit films. Fans have loved it and indeed it was a visual treat for the actress’ fans to see her performing high-end action stunts in the film. It would be great to see a Bollywood actress reprise her role in the Indian version. Ali Abbas Zafar who is all set for the release of his upcoming movie Bloody Daddy starring Shahid Kapoor revealed that his favourite action thriller film has to be Kill Bill. When asked who could play Uma Thurman’s role if this film was made in Bollywood? The director instantly replied, Priyanka Chopra. Elaborating on why he feels so, Ali said, “Priyanka is a very good actor and one needs to have an actor's bone when you are doing a performance role, that performance is the base of any action.”

Priyanka Chopra’s work front

The actress was last seen in Citadel and Love Again. Love Again also starred Nick Jonas in a cameo. Apart from this she recently announced yet another Hollywood project Heads of State, which is an Amazon Studios project. She will be joining hands with John Cena and Idris Elba for the Ilya Naishuller directorial. Talking about her Bollywood venture, the star has Farhan Akhtar’s Jee le Zaraa alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

