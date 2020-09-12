Priyanka Chopra wows the internet as she flaunts ‘new hair’ look in a pretty PHOTO; Fans say ‘Love the bangs’

Priyanka Chopra took to social media to officially debut her new haircut in a selfie. The gorgeous star left netizens rooting for her new look.

Actress has been spending time at home with her family and husband Nick Jonas and often keeps her fans updated via her social media handles. Recently, when Priyanka shared a video on social media, her new hairstyle was what caught everyone’s attention. Now, the actress has chosen to officially debut her look on social media and it is all things pretty. Priyanka has been making the most of her time amid the ongoing pandemic at home with pets and hubby Nick.

On Saturday, the gorgeous star took to her social media handles to share a selfie as she geared up to attend the Toronto International Film Festival via video call. In the selfie, the gorgeous star was seen proudly flaunting her gorgeous new look. Her new hairstyle, bangs or a fringe, seems to be shorter than before and had a hint of waves in them. With a perfect lipstick and minimal amount of makeup, the gorgeous star smiled as she left the internet in awe of her new look.

Priyanka shared the selfie on social media with a caption, “New hair, don’t care.” Well, that sure seems to have done the trick as within minutes her comment section was flooded with compliments for her.

Take a look at Priyanka Chopra’s new look:

Meanwhile, the actress has resumed work and recently shared photos while she made her way to her office. Priyanka has been sharing photos of her pets and at home shenanigans amid the ongoing pandemic and fans have been loving it. On the work front, she will be seen in a Netflix film, The White Tiger with Rajkummar Rao. Apart from this, she also has Russo Brother’s series Citadel with Richard Madden. Reports also suggest that Priyanka may be a part of Matrix 4 with Keanu Reeves.

