Priyanka Chopra wraps her upcoming Hollywood movie The Bluff with Karl Urban; PIC from celebratory bash surfaces

Priyanka Chopra took over the Indian film industry by storm before she flew to make her mark in Hollywood. After she worked from scratch and gave her sweat and blood to the industry, her hard work finally bore fruits. With several Hollywood films, one after the other added to her kitty, she has now become an international sensation who has been making Indians proud in the foreign land.

A day ago, the actress wrapped up shooting for her upcoming American drama film, The Bluff. As the team finally called it ‘pack up’, a party was hosted to celebrate the hard work of all the team members and wish for the movie’s success. Hours ago, The Academy Grand Cayman martial arts school took to its official Instagram handle and dropped a picture of Priyanka Chopra with her co-star, Karl Urban.

Sharing the unseen image from the wrap party, the user penned, “Thank you to the incredible @priyankachopra and the legend himself @karlurban. The experience being part of The Bluff movie has been amazing. Can’t wait for everyone to see this movie #thebluff #priyankachopra #theboys #karlurban.”

Take a look:

Earlier, the Bajirao Mastani actress took to her social media and dropped a video on her Instagram stories featuring her mother, Madhu Chopra. In the clip that was shot inside the car, on their way to the warp party, the desi mother-daughter duo can be seen listening to the Bollywood song, Aaja Shaam Hone Aayee from the movie Maine Pyar Kiya featuring Salman Khan.

Chopra stated that this is her song when she arrives late to the wrap party. As she jammed with her mother, the actress also penned on the video, “My song for when you’re late to the wrap party or maybe not at all. Anyone relates?”

Take a look:

Chopra has also been sharing several behind-the-scenes glimpses from the sets of the movie. For the unknown, The Bluff is an upcoming American film co-written by Frank E. Flowers and Joe Ballarini. Flowers is also directing. While PeeCee is leading the show, she is joined by Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Safia Oakley-Green, and Vedanten Naidoo.

