Priyanka Chopra’s 15 best performances that prove her versatility: Barfi, Fashion, Mary Kom and more

Priyanka Chopra is not just a name but an inspiration for so many young girls who dream to achieve big just like her. The actress did not only make it big in Bollywood but has now become a global name. She has made herself, her family, her country, and a lot of other people so proud of her achievements. In her career spanning almost two decades, PeeCee has worked in a lot of Bollywood films and played some remarkable and memorable characters that stay with us even today. Scroll down to check out her 15 best performances. Bajirao Mastani – Kashibai

It is never an easy task to act in a period film and ace the character as you own it. Priyanka played Peshwa Bajirao’s wife Kashibai and she nailed it on-screen so much that we are sure when anyone talks about Kashibai now, it is only her face that we can imagine. Be it her Marathi accent or her royalty, everything was perfectly portrayed on the screen. There is no denying that she is one of the most gorgeous actresses in Bollywood. But this film saw her in an all-new avatar as a Maharashtrian woman and it couldn’t have been better.

Barfi – Jhilmil How can someone look so gorgeous despite playing one of the most non-glamourous roles on-screen? Priyanka Chopra played Jhilmil in Anurag Basu’s Barfi who was an autistic girl. This indeed remains one of her most memorable and most loved characters on-screen. It was nearly impossible for anyone to find that glamourous and stylish PeeCee hidden under Jhilmil’s mask. Her act was on point, her hairstyle, her attire, her body language, and her speech, every minute detail were covered by the star and she made sure that everyone forgot they are watching Priyanka Chopra the diva on-screen for those 3 hours. She would manage to make a tear or two shed from your eyes even today if you watch the film.

The Sky Is Pink - Aditi Chaudhary The Sky Is Pink directed by Shonali Bose was a heart-touching true story inspired by the life of Aisha Chaudhary and her family. Priyanka Chopra played the role of Aditi (Aisha’s mother). To portray the struggles of a mother whose daughter is fighting for her life is not easy and PeeCee portrayed her emotions and made us all a part of her journey through her brilliant acting. Aisha’s role was played by the very talented Zaira Wasim, Farhan Akhtar played Priyanka’s husband, and Rohit Saraf player her son.

Fashion – Meghna Mathur This Madhur Bhandarkar film gave us all an insight into the fashion world and acted as a mirror image of the deep dark world of fashion. Priyanka Chopra played the character of Meghna Mathur, a small-town girl with big dreams to become a top fashion model. The film is about her journey and how she gets lost in the glamour world and loses her own self while becoming a top model. This film also stars Kangana Ranaut and Mugdha Ghodse in pivotal roles.

Mary Kom – MC Mary Kom Priyanka Chopra played the lead role in this film and brilliantly portrayed and brought the character of Mary Kom to life. From learning the basic techniques of boxing to acing her physical transformation and much more, Priyanka made sure to be perfect. She trained hard to play Mary Kom on the silver screen and we are sure no one could have done it the way she did. Although, the actress had to answer a lot of questions that came her way about why was an actress from a northeastern state not chosen to play this role. Despite all this, she came, she ruled and she conquered.

Dil Dhadakne Do – Ayesha Mehra Priyanka Chopra played a young confident career-oriented married girl who is trying to carve a path toward success for her herself on her own terms. She is also trying to fight the societal norms set for a girl after marriage and struggles to keep her not-so-happening marriage going. This Zoya Akhtar film has an ensemble cast starring Anil Kapoor, Shefali Shah, Ranveer Singh, Farhan Akhtar, Anushka Sharma, and others.

Anjaana Anjaani – Kiara Anjaana Anjaani was a cute love story between two strangers who come together to die but instead find a reason to live together for the rest of their lives. Priyanka Chopra played a young girl who was cheated on in love. She was young, modern, and independent and eventually found her true love. This film also starred Ranbir Kapoor and Zayed Khan alongside Priyanka.

7 Khoon Maaf - Susanna Anna-Marie Johannes Priyanka Chopra was seen in a never seen before avatar in this film. Her Anna Marie Johannes from 7 Khoon Maaf is one complex female villain character that got people hooked to the story. She falls in love 7 times and gets married 7 times in quest of finding true love. She wants to find that textbook kind of love but when she is unable to do so, she kills each of her husbands in the most traumatic way. Mushrooms, guns or even poisonous snakes, the methods of killing them differ but her motive behind each remains the same, lack of love and empathy that she believes she deserves.

Aitraaz – Mrs Sonia Roy Priyanka played a bold, confident, rich and powerful woman who is too career oriented and can do anything for name and fame. The story is about a woman who falls in love with a man, played by Akshay Kumar, but leaves him because of her career. Many years later her paths cross his yet again but they are both married to different people. Priyanka is married to a much older man played by Amrish Puri, who is also quite rich. Akshay Kumar is an employee in his firm and PeeCee takes advantage of this situation and forces him to spend a night with her. The drama begins when Akshay, who is married to Kareena Kapoor, refuses to do so. Playing a negative character so early in her career could have been risky, yet Priyanka took that as a challenge and aced her grey character.

Zanjeer – Mala Mala is a young, confident girl who stands for justice and is fearless. Mala, played by Priyanka Chopra has witnessed a murder and is ready to be the eye witness in court only to have a lot of trouble coming her way. Ram Charan, who is a Police Inspector gives her shelter in his house, and eventually the two fall in love.

Salaam-e-ishq – Kamini Priyanka Chopra plays the role of an actress in this film which has an ensemble cast with several love stories running parallelly. Priyanka is paired opposite Salman Khan in the film who is in love with her. Although she appears to be tough from the outside but there is a child-like sweetness in her which makes her weak for love. Kamini is stylish, she is confident and bold and is quite entertaining we have to admit.

Pyaar Impossible – Alisha Merchant Alisha is a single mother who is trying to juggle between her full-time job and her mother duties. Alisha was young, wild and carefree when she was young and got married to the love of her life but ended up getting a divorce after having a child. Yet, nothing let her break but what seems to be a trouble for her is finding a perfect nanny for her daughter. Priyanka sports a short hairstyle in this film and indeed looks fabulous.

Don – Roma A fierce Interpol Inspector played by Priyanka Chopra tries her best to arrest Don. Her attitude, her swag or her body language, everything made her an irreplaceable part of the film. This Farhan Akhtar directorial was a hit and fans have been eagerly waiting for part 3 of the franchise.

Dostana – Neha Neha was a confident and stylish modern girl who was sure about what she wants in life and maintained a healthy work-life balance. She makes Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham her flatmates who present themselves as gay but later fall in love with her. This was one of the most glamorous roles of the actress and her golden monokini look sure did break the internet and continues to remain one of her most iconic looks.

