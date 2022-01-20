Priyanka Chopra's THIS advice made a long lasting impact on Parineeti Chopra; Read ahead

Parineeti Chopra is scheduled to make her small-screen debut beside Karan Johar and Mithun Chakraborty on Colors' forthcoming reality show Hunarbaaz Desh Ki Shaan, wherein she will be judging the skilled contestants. Although this is Parineeti's first stint as a judge on a reality show, she describes herself as a reality show aficionado. She also revealed in a recent interview the best advice that she received from her cousin Priyanka Chopra.

In an interview with journalist Puja Talwar, Parineeti Chopra pondered on the best piece of advice she has got from her cousin Priyanka Chopra. She said that Priyanka always says that she has the privilege of people’s expectations, and that if people didn’t have expectations from her, she’d have been really depressed. “So whenever you are in a film, they will expect you do something special, that’s an amazing privilege but also a huge responsibility, so always give them something,” she added, reflecting on Priyanka’s advice.

Coming to her new venture on the small screen, Parineeti, in a conversation with The Quint revealed that she loves it because she just think this is her calling. “Being on TV is better than what I had imagined it to be. I had wanted to judge a show or be a part of a reality show for the longest time. It’s my favourite format on TV, reality television,” she expressed.

She also disclosed that among numerous reality tv shows, she finds the concept of Bigg Boss “very exciting.” “Just people closed in a house for months on end with no contact with the outside world. I just find that concept really exciting,” she added. She revealed that she has watched many seasons but now she doesn’t watch it because she doesn’t get time to watch. Parineeti also confessed that she is "terrified" of competing on the show and that "real guts" are required to be a contestant in Bigg Boss.

