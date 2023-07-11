Priyanka Chopra's 'angel' Malti Marie enjoys the sea in floral monokini and hat; don't miss her cool avatar

Priyanka Chopra, the famous actress is currently going through an excellent phase in both her personal and professional lives. When it comes to her acting career, Priyanka is on a high with the excellent reviews she received for her performance in Citadel, the recently released spy thriller series. She is totally busy in her career, with some promising projects in the pipeline. However, when it comes to her personal life, Priyanka Chopra is enjoying her new role as the mom of Malti Marie.

Priyanka Chopra's 'angel' Malti Marie enjoys the sea in floral monokini and hat

When she is not busy with her shooting schedules, Priyanka Chopra dedicates her entire time to her hubby Nick Jonas and their little daughter Malti Marie. Recently, the popular actress enjoyed some quality time with her daughter by the seaside. Later, Priyanka took to her official Instagram story and shared a lovely still of Malti Marie, with a lovely caption that reads: 'Angel (red heart emoji)'. In the picture, little Malti Marie looks super adorable in a blue and red floral monokini, which she paired with a matching hat. Malti completed her look with a pair of sunglasses.

Check out Priyanka Chopra's Instagram story, below:

Priyanka Chopra's upcoming projects

As reported earlier, Priyanka Chopra is set to play her much-loved character Nadia Sinh again in the highly anticipated upcoming second season of Citadel. The show, which also marks the return of Richard Madden, will be helmed by Joe Russo. The celebrated star is also set to team up with John Cena and Idris Elba for Amazon Studios' upcoming action thriller, Heads of State. The highly anticipated project, which started rolling recently, is yet to get a release date.

Priyanka Chopra was planning to make a comeback to Bollywood with Jee Le Zaraa, the upcoming women-centric road movie which is helmed by actor-filmmaker. However, the recent updates suggest that PC has walked out from the project, which also features Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles, owing to her busy schedule. But, both Priyanka Chopra and the makers of the film have not officially confirmed the reports, so far.

