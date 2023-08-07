Priyanka Chopra's baby Malti Marie, Bipasha Basu's daughter Devi and more who braved medical battles at birth

Parenthood is a blessing but it does not come without challenges. In some cases, there are babies who could be born prematurely or could face complications after birth. Children of many Bollywood celebrities including Priyanka Chopra, Bipasha Basu, Shah Rukh Khan, Dia Mirza and Karan Johar have braved through medical issues after being born. The stars have shared about their experiences so as to help other people going through something similar. Read on to know more.

1. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s son AbRam Khan was born premature

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan welcomed their third child AbRam through surrogacy in 2013. He was a premature baby who had to be kept in the hospital for some time. In an official statement, Shah Rukh had revealed about the health of his newborn son and how they were dealing with it as a family. He had said, "Amidst all the noise that has been going around, the sweetest is the one made by our newborn baby, AbRam. He was born prematurely by several months, but has finally come home. Gauri and our whole family have been dealing with his health issues for a long time now.”

2. Karan Johar had premature twins Yash and Roohi

Filmmaker Karan Johar’s twins Yash and Roohi were born in 2017 via surrogacy. Karan had shared on his Twitter handle that they were born two months premature and were severely underweight. He also wanted to spread awareness about preterm babies. “My heart sank... Knowing that there were complications with my babies’ birth owing to how soon it was, I was terrified. All I wanted to do was hold them and protect them but they needed to be in the NICU (neonatal intensive care unit). It was painful to see how tiny they were,” wrote Karan.

3. Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover’s daughter Devi had two holes in heart at birth

Bipasha Basu and her husband Karan Singh Grover gave birth to their daughter Devi in November 2022. The actress had revealed that her child had two holes in her heart and had to undergo surgery at three months old. Bipasha said, “You feel so sad, so burdened, so conflicted because how can you put such a small child in an open heart surgery. Karan was not ready, I was ready to kick this out of her.”

4. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ daughter Malti Marie was born preterm

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ daughter Malti Marie is a surrogate baby who was born in January 2022. Priyanka had revealed that she was born prematurely and had to spend 100 days in the hospital. She had said, “After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is."

5. Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi’s son Avyaan was born prematurely

Dia Mirza and her husband Vaibhav Rekhi had welcomed their child Avyaan in 2021. Dia had announced his birth on Instagram and also revealed that he was born early. She wrote, “Our heartbeat, our son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi was born on May 14th. Having arrived early, our little miracle has since then been cared for by tireless nurses and doctors in the Neonatal ICU.”

