Priyanka Chopra’s bro Siddharth drops PICS from rumored GF Neelam Upadhyaya’s birthday bash; Madhu Chopra joins

Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra is rumored to have been dating South actress Neelam Upadhyaya for quite some time. It was in 2019 that rumors of their relationship first surfaced after they made an appearance at the Ambanis' Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Siddharth often posts pictures with her on Instagram. His mom Madhu Chopra also once posted a picture from her trip with him Siddharth and Neelam. Now, Neelam Upadhyaya is celebrating her 30th birthday, and Siddharth has shared pictures from the celebration.

On Thursday, Siddharth Chopra took to his Instagram account to wish Neelam Upadhyaya on his birthday. He penned a heartfelt note for her, calling her an ‘amazing person’. Along with the lovely caption, Siddharth also dropped a series of pictures from Neelam’s birthday bash. Neelam is seen in a green dress, posing with several cakes placed on the table. The room is decorated with a number of balloons. In another picture, she is seen blowing out the candle on the cake. The third picture shows Siddharth Chopra, his mother Madhu Chopra, and Neelam’s friends posing with the birthday girl.

Meanwhile, the other two pictures appear to be from their vacation. Sharing the set of pictures, Siddharth wrote, “Happy Happy birthday to this amazing person. From friends to well-wishers you have some of the best ppl in your life and we’re mighty happy to have you in ours. Wish you the best year yet @neelamupadhyaya have the greatest year. Welcome to the new decade #30. #birthdaygirl #friendsandfamily.” Check out the post below.

In other news, Priyanka Chopra’s mom Madhu Chopra, and brother Siddharth Chopra attended Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s wedding in Udaipur, which took place on 24 September. Priyanka was unable to attend due to her work commitment, and the same was confirmed by Madhu Chopra during an interaction with the paparazzi.

