Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra wishes his 'inspiration' and GF Neelam Upadhyaya on her birthday.

Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra and girlfriend Neelam Upadhyaya have been going strong since quite sometime. The lovebirds often indulge in social media PDA . Today, on Neelam's birthday, Siddharth took to Instagram to wish her on the special day. The couple, who vacation quite often, seem to have taken a birthday trip with their friends and family.

On Instagram, Siddharth shared a few photos from this birthday trip as he wished Neelam. In the photos, the couple can be seen posing for happy pictures with their troop. In one picture, Siddharth can also be seen holding a dog. Dropping some birthday love for Neelam, Siddharth called her an 'inspiration'.

His birthday message read, "Happiest of birthdays to @neelamupadhyaya. You have been a great inspiration and an amazing soul to know. Wish you a very very happy birthday."

Check out Siddharth Chopra's birthday wish for Neelam:

Earlier, Siddharth Chopra was engaged to Ishita Kumar. The couple even had a glamorous roka ceremony in New Delhi but the wedding was "mutually" called off after a few months. Siddharth, too, has now deleted all photos with Ishita.

was once asked if her brother was dating actress Neelam Upadhyaya. At the time, PeeCee told Mumbai Mirror, "I don't speak about other people's life because it's not my business. You should ask him when you meet him next."

ALSO READ: Aryan Khan drug case: NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede says 'We have nothing against Shah Rukh Khan'