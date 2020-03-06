Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth & South actress Neelam Upadhyaya spark off engagement rumours; Read DEETS

Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth is rumored to have been engaged with South actress Neelam Upadhyaya. Read further for more details.

is back in town along which her husband Nick Jonas and the two of them have been painting the town red with their frequent public appearances. However, it is not Priyanka who has been making headlines of late. The one who has been creating a buzz on social media is her brother Siddharth. Yes, you heard it right. According to some reports, he is rumored to have been dating South actress Neelam Upadhaya for quite some time.

Not only that, but few netizens have also started speculating that the two of them are probably engaged. The rumors sparked off when Siddharth and Neelam were recently spotted together at an event. Earlier, the two of them had also attended another function held at the Ambani residence in Mumbai. They posed together for the paparazzi too and grabbed attention while twinning in blue outfits. Talking about Neelam, she has appeared in many popular South films like Unnodu Oru Naal.

Check out Siddharth and Neelam's picture below:

For the unversed, Siddharth was earlier engaged to Ishita Kumar but to everyone’s shock, their wedding was mutually called off later on. Priyanka also had shared an adorable post for Ishita and Siddharth on social media a few days before their wedding was called off. Their mother, Madhu Chopra had clarified in front of the media that Siddharth was not ready to tie the knot. Coming back to Priyanka, the actress will be seen with hubby Nick Jonas in an upcoming web series.

