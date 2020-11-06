Priyanka Chopra's cute throwback photo of dancing with her uncle in the good ol' days deserves your attention

Priyanka Chopra took to her social media handle to pen a heartfelt birthday wish for her 'mamu.' However, it was the adorable throwback photo she shared with him that left the internet in awe.

Actress has recently made her way back to her home in the US after shooting for a project. She even dropped photos of her Karwa Chauth celebrations with Nick Jonas recently on her social media handles. While amid the lockdown Priyanka kept sharing updates about her shenanigans at home on social media, the star also kept in touch with all her loved ones virtually. And now, she shared a rare and unseen throwback photo of herself with her maternal uncle on his birthday and left her fans in awe.

Taking to her Instagram story, Priyanka shared a throwback photo with her mamu and sent him warm birthday wishes. In the photo from the good old days, Priyanka is seen clad in a pink dress with her hair tied up in a ponytail. She is seen holding her uncle's hand and waltzing with him. In a perfect moment, both Priyanka and her uncle looked at the camera and were caught in the frame. The global star shared it to wish her uncle on his special day.

Sharing the photo, Priyanka wrote, "Happy Birthday mamu. Hope you have a day filled with love and laughter." The star never misses to wish her loved ones on their special occasions and her fans love it.

Take a look at Priyanka Chopra's photo:

Meanwhile, the Karwa Chauth photos Priyanka shared on her social media handles with Nick Jonas went viral and almost broke the internet. The gorgeous couple was recently reunited after PeeCee's return from Berlin after Matrix 4 shoot. She will be seen with Keanu Reeves in the film. Apart from this, Priyanka is also a part of Rajkummar Rao starrer The White Tiger. She also has Citadel with Richard Madden.

