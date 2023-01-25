Priyanka Chopra’s daughter Malti is a beach baby and this sunkissed picture is proof

Priyanka Chopra is a diva and there is no denying this fact. She always stuns in her pictures and selfies that she posts on social media. Well, to steal her limelight we have her daughter Malti these days who sure knows how to pose in style from such a young age. Although, we all have not seen Malti’s face yet but PeeCee makes sure to share glimpses of her day out with her daughter. Today too she shared a picture of her daughter enjoying her beach day.

Taking to her Instagram stories Priyanka Chopra shared a picture of her daughter Malti wherein we can see the adorable baby sitting on the beach and looking away from the camera. Malti is wearing a brown coloured jacket with a white fur hoodie which she has paired with denim. Indeed, we must say that her fashion game is just like her mother's. The sun falls perfectly on her and the background looks absolutely stunning. Sharing this picture, PeeCee wrote, ‘Afternoons like this’.

Priyanka Chopra reveals about Malti being born preterm

In a recent interview with British Vogue, Priyanka Chopra spoke her heart out about her daughter Malti. She revealed that Malti had to be delivered a full trimester before her due date. She added that babies born this early are considered “extremely” premature and often incur significant, long-term health issues. “I was in the OR [operating room] when she came out. She was so small, smaller than my hand. I saw what the intensive-care nurses do. They do God’s work. Nick and I were both standing there as they intubated her. I don’t know how they even found what they needed [in her tiny body] to intubate her.”

Priyanka Chopra work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will be seen next in Love Again with Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. She has the series Citadel, produced by Russo Brothers. She also has Farhan Akhtar's road trip film, Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.