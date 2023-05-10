Priyanka Chopra’s daughter Malti is as stylish as her mother and THIS pic is proof

Priyanka Chopra these days is juggling between her mommy duties and her professional life quite efficiently. As much as she has been busy with the promotions of her projects back to back and is travelling across countries, the actress is making sure to carry her daughter Malti along with her and spend quality time with her. PeeCee also always manages to make the hearts of her fans melt with adorable pictures of Malti and this morning she dropped yet another picture of her looking cute as ever.

Priyanka Chopra drops Malti’s pic

Taking to her Instagram handle, Priyanka Chopra shared a cute picture of Malti. In the picture, we can see the little bundle of joy sitting on her bed and looking elsewhere. Malti looks in a playful mood and can be seen wearing a beautiful light blue coloured floral night dress. There is a gorgeous view of the city that we can see from the window and PeeCee shared the picture and wrote, ‘Perfect Mornings..’

Check it out:

Priyanka Chopra on Malti’s recent India trip

Well, in a recent interview with ABC’s The View, Priyanka Chopra opened up about her daughter Malti’s first visit to India. She said that Malti loved everything about India, the sights and the sounds. She also enjoyed the fact that you do not need car seats here and the actress quipped that getting her back into the car seat will be an issue once they get back. “She loved everything. She had right hand paneer and left hand paneer in her mouth and 'Mmmm'. Loved Indian food, loved the sights, the sounds. It made me so happy we could be there as a family--Nick, me and the baby, went. It was so special."

