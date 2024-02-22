Priyanka Chopra’s daughter Malti Marie experiences ‘magic of nature’ on her 'first hike'; Nick Jonas reacts

Actress Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas embarked on the beautiful journey of parenthood with the arrival of their daughter, Malti Marie, in 2022. Since then, the couple has shared endearing glimpses of their little one, capturing hearts with each precious moment. Priyanka, in particular, delights in sharing about her daughter's significant milestones.

Recently, she offered a peek into Malti's first hike, where the wonder of nature unfolded before her innocent eyes. Nick, equally moved by the visuals of their child's exploration, couldn't help but express his admiration.

Priyanka Chopra gives glimpse into how her daughter Malti Marie enjoyed her first hike

On Thursday, February 22, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram account and shared a series of photos and videos capturing the special moment of her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas on her first hike at the Topanga State Park, California.

The first picture was of Malti’s back as she peeked through a fence into the greenery. Malti looked adorable in a leopard printed top and black slacks paired with black shoes, and sported mini hair clips. One video featured her walking cutely on a bridge as a stream of water could be heard in the background.

Another snapshot captured Malti, Priyanka, and others’ shoes which were covered in mud and one showcased Malti sitting in the mud with another little girl. One image captured Priyanka sitting with Malti in the park as the little one sipped a drink from her tetra park. Her mother was seen smiling at her lovingly.

Priyanka’s heartfelt caption read, “The magic of nature. Her first hike. She touched everything, jumped in puddles till she was muddy till her knees. To witness her in real time experiencing everything for the first time.. is just her magic dust that she sprinkles in my life every day.”

