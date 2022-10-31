Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti Marie should watch Hasee Toh Phasee, says Parineeti Chopra; Here's why

Parineeti Chopra is currently gearing up for the release of Uunchai, which is directed by Sooraj Barjatya under Rajshri Productions. The film also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani and Danny Denzongpa as four friends along with Neena Gupta, Sarika and Nafisa Ali in supporting roles. It is scheduled for release on 11 November 2022. Now, ahead of it, the actress, who made her Bollywood debut with Ishaqzaade, talked about Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

Parineeti was asked which would be the one film of hers she would want her niece to watch once she grows up. To this, the Shuddh Desi Romance actress told Bollywood Hungama, “If MM had to watch any of my films, it would have to be Hasee Toh Phasee because that’s my most kid-friendly film. I would want her to know that Tisha maasi is a crazy person and Hasee Toh Phasee would give her craziness. I would recommend that film.”

Parineeti Chopra talks about Malti Marie

Recently, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Parineeti was asked if she is happy to be a maasi? To this, the actress replied, “She is so cute I want to eat her. Ya of course! She is just a miracle baby, the most beautiful baby the sweetest baby.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed Malti in January

Priyanka and Nick welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Jonas Chopra in January this year via surrogacy. On Mother's Day, 2022, the couple revealed that their daughter was in NICU for over 100 days. They also shared her first picture on their social media handle after welcoming her home. The trio recently celebrated their first Diwali together.

Parineeti Chopra work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti was last seen in the biographical sports drama Saina, which was based on the life of badminton player Saina Nehwal and was directed by Amole Gupte. The actress will also reunite with Akshay Kumar for a new project after the 2019 movie, Kesari.