Priyanka Chopra’s daughter Malti Marie turns mom’s little helper as they get ready for vacation; see PIC

Priyanka Chopra, the celebrated Indian actress established herself as one of the most sought-after talents in the international platform, with back-to-back notable performances. When it comes to her personal life, PC is happily married to the renowned American singer-actor, Nick Jonas. The much-in-love couple welcomed their first child, daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, in January 2022. Recently, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram handle and dropped an adorable picture of Malti, as she turned a little 'helper' for her momma.

Malti Marie helps mom Priyanka Chopra with her packing

Recently, Priyanka Chopra dropped an adorable picture of Malti Marie on her Instagram story with a caption that reads: "And off we go again..." In the picture, the star kid is seen sitting inside PC's Louis Vuitton suitcase, next to a black sling bag, as she was set to kickstart packing, supposedly for their next vacation. Later the Citadel actress also shared a picture of her travel essentials in her Instagram story, and it included a beige tote bag, a personalised coffee flask, baby Malti Marie's toy bunny, and her white slip-on sneakers.

Check out Priyanka Chopra's Instagram post, below:

Priyanka Chopra's work front

The talented actress was last seen in Citadel, the spy thriller series. As reported earlier, the web show has been renewed by Amazon Prime Video for its second season. Both Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden will reprise their respective characters, Nadia Sinh and Mason Kane respectively in Citadel Season 2, which is helmed by Joe Jonas, and is expected to start rolling by next year.

Advertisement

Priyanka Chopra is also teaming up with John Cena and Idris Elba for the action thriller Heads of State, which is reportedly set in the backdrop of a political story. The shooting of the project, which started rolling a few weeks back, has been put on hold until the end of the ongoing SAG AFTRA strike.

The actress is also set to make her comeback to Bollywood with the upcoming Farhan Akhtar directorial, Jee Le Zaraa. Even though it was rumored that Priyanka walked out of the project citing date issues, the recent updates suggest that she is still very much a part of the multi-starrer.

ALSO READ: 'Proud' Priyanka Chopra Jonas congratulates 'brilliant minds' at ISRO after Chandrayaan-3 success; see post