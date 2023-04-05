Priyanka Chopra’s daughter Malti Marie’s PIC with ‘nani’ Madhu Chopra breaks the Internet

Desi girl Priyanka Chopra arrived in Mumbai with her husband Nick Jonas and their baby girl Malti Marie Chopra Jonas a few days ago. Priyanka was seen holding her 14-month-old daughter Malti as she posed for the paparazzi at the Kalina airport. Post that, she made heads turn as she arrived with Nick Jonas for the NMACC gala. Now, the actress has been busy promoting her upcoming series Citadel, alongside Richard Madden. Meanwhile, looks like Priyanka’s mom Dr. Madhu Chopra has been spending time with her granddaughter Malti Marie. Madhu Chopra took to her Instagram account to share a picture that shows her holding Malti, and it is just too cute!

Priyanka Chopra’s daughter Malti Marie’s PIC with Madhu Chopra

On Tuesday, Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu Chopra took to her Instagram stories to share an adorable picture with Malti Marie. She is seen holding her granddaughter in her arms. Malti looks cute as a button in a beautiful yellow floral frock, while Madhu Chopra is seen in a black and white striped top with a pair of silver earrings. Malti and Madhu Chopra are both seen smiling at each other in the picture. The picture has been shared by Priyanka’s fan pages, and fans couldn’t stop gushing over Malti’s cuteness.

While one fan commented, “Baby Malti is getting so big and her smile is so precious,” while another fan wrote, “Such a beautiful moment with nana.” A third comment read, “This picture is so precious love it Mm getting so big my heart just melted.” Check out the picture below!

Meanwhile, the makers of Citadel organized Asia Pacific Premiere in Mumbai. Apart from the cast Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden, the premiere was also attended by Bollywood celebs such as Rekha, Varun Dhawan, Neha Dhupia, and others.

