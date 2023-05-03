Priyanka Chopra’s daughter Malti overlooks the gorgeous view of New York in the latest pic

Priyanka Chopra has been grabbing all the limelight ever since she walked the red carpet of the MET Gala 2023. She never fails to make her fans speechless with her stunning looks. As expected the actress stole all the limelight as she twinned with hubby Nick Jonas in black attires. Yesterday, the actress had dropped an adorable picture of herself with her daughter Malti from the green room of her MET Gala 2023 red carpet. And today she posted a picture of her daughter enjoying the views of New York.

Priyanka Chopra shares a picture of Malti Marie

Taking to her Instagram stories, Priyanka Chopra shared a picture of her daughter Malti. In the picture, we can see her standing on her own with the support of the window still. She is wearing a grey coloured tee that she paired with cream-coloured track pants. She is facing her back towards the camera as she enjoys the beautiful view of New York. She looks extremely cute in this picture, while momma turned her personal photographer.

Priyanka Chopra shares a picture with Malti from her makeup room

Yesterday too, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram stories, Priyanka Chopra shared a picture of her with her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. In the picture, the mother-daughter duo twinned in white outfits. PeeCee can be seen wearing a white coloured crop top that she paired with the same coloured bottoms and holding Mati in her lap. Malti can also be seen wearing a white coloured outfit. This picture seems to have been clicked in the makeup room. Both mother-daughter can be seen looking in other direction. Sharing this picture, she wrote ‘MET glam with mama #MM’.

