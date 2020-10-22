Priyanka Chopra's dog Diana stands pretty in pink next to the actress as they dish out chill vibes in Germany
Priyanka Chopra and her dog Diana braved the early morning chill as they stepped out for a walk all bundled up. The actress took to Instagram on Thursday to share a photo with her cute little dog which simply made our hearts. Going by her Instagram posts. the actress is reportedly in Europe and looks like has continued her stay. Sharing a latest photo from Germany, we get to see Priyanka Chopra standing next to a graffiti wall which reads 'Alles Wird Gut' meaning everything will be okay in German.
The highlight of the photo is, however, Priyanka's adorable dog Diana. In the photos, she can be standing pretty in pink and posing for the camera. Wearing a bright pink dog tutu, Diana definitely has our attention. As for Priyanka, the actress can be seen bundled up in a all-white outfit. Priyanka colour-coordinated her beanie and mask in black, and added a pop of colour to her outfit with her red mittens. Her white sneakers were also unmissable.
Sharing the picture, Priyanka captioned it, "Alles wird gut. Everything will be ok #IssaVibe," and credited her friend for the picture. Check out Priyanka Chopra's latest post below:
Just last week, the actress had shared a picture of herself doing the happy jump in the middle of the forest. On the work front, she dropped the first look of her Netflix film The White Tiger which is based on the novel of the same name. Priyanka will be sharing screen space with Rajkummar Rao for the first time in this film.
In #TheWhiteTiger, I play the role of Pinky madam, who is a first generation immigrant in the US. She is in India with her husband, who is travelling for business. And then... life changes! Pinky madam is such a specific character, to play her unravelling in the story was such a joy. This is a story that needs to be told and it comes alive with its characters so compellingly in Ramin’s hands. The White Tiger, coming soon to Netflix globally. - @khamkhaphotoartist @netflixfilm @netflixqueue @netflix_in @gouravadarsh @rajkummar_rao @vjymaurya @maheshmanjrekar @mukul.deora @Ava @purplepebblepictures @tessjosephcasting @tessjoseph19 @srishtibehlarya #AravindAdiga
