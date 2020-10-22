Priyanka Chopra's dog Diana stands pretty in pink next to the actress as they dish out chill vibes in Germany

Sharing a latest photo from Germany, we get to see Priyanka Chopra standing next to a graffiti wall while her dog Diana poses away. Check it out below.

and her dog Diana braved the early morning chill as they stepped out for a walk all bundled up. The actress took to Instagram on Thursday to share a photo with her cute little dog which simply made our hearts. Going by her Instagram posts. the actress is reportedly in Europe and looks like has continued her stay. Sharing a latest photo from Germany, we get to see Priyanka Chopra standing next to a graffiti wall which reads 'Alles Wird Gut' meaning everything will be okay in German.

The highlight of the photo is, however, Priyanka's adorable dog Diana. In the photos, she can be standing pretty in pink and posing for the camera. Wearing a bright pink dog tutu, Diana definitely has our attention. As for Priyanka, the actress can be seen bundled up in a all-white outfit. Priyanka colour-coordinated her beanie and mask in black, and added a pop of colour to her outfit with her red mittens. Her white sneakers were also unmissable.

Sharing the picture, Priyanka captioned it, "Alles wird gut. Everything will be ok #IssaVibe," and credited her friend for the picture. Check out Priyanka Chopra's latest post below:

Just last week, the actress had shared a picture of herself doing the happy jump in the middle of the forest. On the work front, she dropped the first look of her Netflix film The White Tiger which is based on the novel of the same name. Priyanka will be sharing screen space with Rajkummar Rao for the first time in this film.

