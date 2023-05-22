Priyanka Chopra's dog Gino comes to play with Malti Marie in NEW pic: 'Don’t think she understands fetch'

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie is already an Internet sensation. Every time the couple drops a picture of their munchkin, it takes over social media in no time. On Sunday, a new picture of Malti Marie surfaced on the Internet and interestingly, it was shared by Priyanka and Nick's dog Gino. They have three dogs - Gino, Diana and Panda, and they have their own Instagram handles. A new picture of Malti Marie and Gino was posted on the latter's account and it is simply unmissable!

Malti Marie looks adorable in a new picture with her furry friend Gino

Gino's handle name reads 'Gino Chopra Jonas'. In the picture, Gino is seen standing with a stick in his mouth while Malti Marie is seen adorably looking at him. The munchkin is seen sporting a grey sweatshirt. It seems like Gino wants Malti Marie to play fetch with him. The picture was shared with a funny caption. It read, "Don’t think she understands Fetch." Have a look:

After the picture was shared online, fans were seen reacting to it. One of the fans wrote, "She’ll get there some day Gino." Another fan wrote, "Gino is going to be her best friend and protector." Others were also excited to see Malti Marie and Gino together. They dropped red hearts and love-struck emojis in the comments section.

Priyanka and Nick are currently in London with their little one. The actress has already started working on her next, Heads of State co-starring Idris Elba and John Cena. She was recently seen in Love Again with Sam Heughan. It also starred Nick in a special appearance. She is currently winning praise for her performance in Citadel.

Apart from this, Priyanka also has a Bollywood film titled Jee Le Zaraa. Directed by Farhan Akhtar, it also stars Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. The trio will soon start shooting for the film. It is one of the most awaited films.

