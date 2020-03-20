Priyanka Chopra's fans simply cannot stop gushing over her in THIS old video; Check It Out

In the video, Priyanka Chopra can be seen addressing a press conference and fondly talking of her late father Ashok Chopra. Check it out below.

With Maharashtra and particularly Mumbai in a state of partial shutdown, the entertainment industry in the city has come to a grinding halt. Right from actors to filmmakers, are spending time indoors as shooting across the city has been stalled until the end of this month. The shutdown has resulted in fewer celebrities stepping out and lesser photographers waiting for hours to pap actors. The paparazzi's are also on a break and instead have been sharing throwback photos and videos of celebrities.

One such video of global star Jonas caught our attention. In the video, Priyanka Chopra can be seen addressing a press conference for a brand but fondly talks of her late father Ashok Chopra. The Desi Girl can be seen sporting short hair and sunglasses. The video got fans nostalgic as many flooded the comments section with multiple heart emojis.

One fan fondly wrote, "She really got her desire fulfilled..God gives to those who does good for others." Whereas another pointed out, "She looks so beautiful here." Check out the video below:

Priyanka Chopra is currently in the US as she is practicing social distancing. The coronavirus outbreak in the US is worse than India as the number of confirmed cases crossed 10,000. As per reports, the number of deaths are at least 154. Priyanka has been sharing her experience on social media and also spreading awareness.

