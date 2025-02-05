Priyanka Chopra's father-in-law distributes sweets, thanks media for their presence at Siddharth's pre-wedding festivities: WATCH
At the Mehendi and Cocktail event of Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth, Nick Jonas' parents Paul and Denise arrived wearing Indian attires. PC's father-in-law also distributed sweets to media.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas brought her father-in-law, Paul Kevin Jonas, and mother-in-law Denise Jonas to enjoy the Indian wedding of her brother Siddharth Chopra with Neelam Upadhyaya. Earlier today (February 5, 2025), the B-town actress made a stunning appearance at the Mehendi and Cocktail ceremony with her in-laws. Soon after, Paul addressed the media and distributed sweets to them. Check it out!
At Siddharth Chopra with Neelam Upadhyaya’s pre-wedding event hosted today (February 5, 2025), Priyanka Chopra Jonas arrived donning a gorgeous embellished gown. While she made heads turn, the diva was joined by Nick Jonas’ parents, Paul Kevin Jonas and Denise Jonas. PC’s in-laws wholeheartedly accepted the Indian traditions and customs and donned Indian attires for the Mehendi ceremony.
Soon after, Paul came out with PC’s cousin sisters, Mannara Chopra and Mitali Handa, and addressed the media. He took a moment to thank the paparazzi, on behalf of his daughter-in-law, for being kind and patient at the event. As a kind and loving gesture, he also distributed food among the shutterbugs.
Priyanka Chopra’s distributes food to media:
Priyanka Chopra makes a splash at bro Siddharth's Mehendi, arrives with Nick Jonas’ parents donning Indian fits: WATCH