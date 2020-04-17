Priyanka Chopra's frustration hits peak as vessels in her kitchen fall while recording; Watch hilarious video

We got a sneak peek of a behind the scene clip which shows Priyanka Chopra trying to record a video but her kitchen vessels cause a massive disturbance. Check out the video below.

Just like her friends and family back home in India, Jonas, too, is staying indoors with husband Nick Jonas amid the coronavirus pandemic. The actress who is currently in the US has been spreading awareness about the deadly virus via social media. She is also partnering with different organisations and reaching out to the needy through her donations and social work. Over the last few days, Priyanka has been active on social media and has been sharing some photos and videos.

Thanks to PeeCee's fan clubs, we got a sneak peek of a behind the scene clip which shows Priyanka trying to record a video. And while Priyanka looks picture perfect in the video, as soon as she starts talking there's a loud noise. Stumped by it, Priyanka's irritation is quite visible in the hilarious video. The video was shared by one of her many fan clubs and the caption is worth a mention. "Not a single moment when there's no drama in this fandom." Well, we have to say it holds quite true.

Check out Priyanka Chopra's video below:

Apart from making fans and people aware about ways to prevent coronavirus, Priyanka recently provided education via distance learning, thereby making things a little easier for those in need. She also shared a stunning sun-kissed selfie and captioned, "There is always a light at the end of the tunnel... Hang in there world.."

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×