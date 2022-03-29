Priyanka Chopra's 'Happy Monday' included a pink sweater look and a selfie; Check it out

It is always a visual treat for the fans to see Priyanka Chopra Jonas posing for a picture. Her social media is filled with stunning pictures and videos of her. Although the actress now is not that active on social media after the birth of her first child with hubby Nick Jonas. Yet, she makes sure to post her pictures every now and then to keep her fans happy and entertained. Even today the Quantico actress shared a stunning selfie of her clad in a pink sweater and we bet you wouldn’t be able to take your eyes off her.

In the picture, we can see Priyanka Chopra Jonas is wearing a pink, peach and slight coffee colour mixed sweater. She held the camera above her eye level and clicked the picture. PeeCee has a faint smile on her face, her hair is done nicely into perfect curls and a very minimalistic makeup on her face makes her look even more gorgeous. She is also wearing a thin gold choker chain that adds to her beauty. Sharing this picture she wrote, “Just a pause. Happy Monday.”

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra Jonas kicked off the new year on a big note as she and her husband Nick Jonas welcomed their first child together via surrogacy. The couple welcomed a baby girl as per reports and while they made an announcement of their little one's arrival, the duo hasn't revealed any other details or released any photos of the baby. The couple is yet to announce their baby girl's name as well.

