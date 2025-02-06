Priyanka Chopra’s hubby Nick Jonas gives soulful performance at brother-in-law Siddharth’s Sangeet, don’t miss Papa Jonas on synthesizer: WATCH

At his brother-in-law Siddharth's Sangeet ceremony, Nick Jonas delivered a heart-touching performance. He was joined by his father Papa Jonas on the synthesizer.

By Loveleen Kaur
Published on Feb 06, 2025  |  10:58 PM IST |  574
PC: @jerryxmimi/Instagram; APH Images

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ husband Nick Jonas finally landed in India to be part of brother-in-law Siddharth Chopra’s wedding. A while ago, the celebrity couple made heads turn as they arrived at the Sangeet event. Now, a video of the American singer went viral in which he can be seen delivering a heart-touching performance along with his father, Paul Kevin Jonas. Check it out!

The wedding festivities of Priyanka Chopra’s brother Siddharth Chopra are in full swing. After having a blast at the Haldi and Mehendi ceremony, followed by an intimate Mata Ki Chowki, the guests gathered for a fun Sangeet night. Nick Jonas also joined his wife at the event and marked his presence by performing a soulful song.

In a viral video, the singer-actor can be seen taking over the stage. Nick delights his extended family and other guests by performing a lovely track. With his guitar in one hand, the performer took over the musical night. He was joined by his father, Paul Kevin Jonas (fondly known as Papa Jonas) who supported his son by playing the synthesizer.

Nick Jonas and Papa Jonas perform at Siddharth’s Sangeet:


Credits: @jerryxmimi on Instagram
