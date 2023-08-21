Priyanka Chopra’s hubby Nick Jonas reveals his love for dosa, paneer and biryani; Fans REACT

Nicholas Jerry Jonas or popularly known as Nick Jonas is married to the Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra and they have a daughter named Malti Marie. In fact, PeeCee is frequently seen gushing over her husband’s concerts and performances. Recently, the Jonas Brothers, that is Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas, hosted yet another sensational concert at the Yankee Stadium. There, too, Priyanka Chopra turned into a cheerleader for husband Nick and brother-in-laws. But what is even more surprising is that in a recent viral video, Nick Jonas revealed his favourite Indian dish.

Nick Jonas reveals his favourite Indian dish

In a recent video with content creator Rebecca Tandon, Priyanka Chopra’s husband-singer Nick Jonas opened up about the Indian dishes he likes to eat. In the clip, Rebecca asked Nick, “I want to know what is your favourite Indian food?" and in response, he said, “I like paneer, lamb biryani, and dosa, I like dosa." Have a look:

Interestingly, the content creator shared the video which was actually taken backstage during a recent Jonas Brothers concert. In the caption, Rebecca wrote, “Had to ask an important question as an Indian and a FAN girl of @nickjonas...”

Fans react to Nick Jonas’s video

After the video went viral, netizens started reacting to Nick Jonas’s answer. While one of them funnily wrote, “If it’s not butter chicken I’m not satisfied with the answer. But this dude said Dosa and now I’m impressed,” another one wrote, “He knows dosa y’all. As a South Indian I’m happy for the recognition.”

Priyanka Chopra on Nick Jonas’s favourite Indian food

In a conversation with IMDb in the year 2021, Priyanka Chopra answered some of her fans' questions. There, she also revealed her favourite Indian dish and how she missed it after moving to Los Angeles.

In the interview, the actress said, “Well, my favourite Indian food is homemade Indian food. I just love roti, dal, you know the everyday stuff that I miss tremendously.”

At the same time, PeeCee was also asked a question about her husband Nick Jonas's favourite Indian food, and the Bajirao Mastani actress replied, “I think Nick's favourite Indian food is any kind of paneer.”

Work front

Workwise, earlier this year, Nick Jonas released the song Maan Meri Jaan along with singer and rapper King, and for this the 30-year-old singer got a lot of love and praise. Talking about Priyanka Chopra, she was last seen in a web-series called Citadel alongside Richard Madden and her future projects include Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa and Ilya Naishuller’s Heads of State.

