Priyanka Chopra’s January was all about playing with daughter Malti, Nick Jonas’ concert and more; See post

Priyanka Chopra is undeniably a queen. She's truly living her best life, and we're lucky enough to witness it through her Instagram posts. But you know who steals all the limelight? It's none other than her adorable daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Today, the actress treated us with some heart-melting snaps of her little one on Instagram. Trust us, these pictures will make your heart melt too!

Priyanka Chopra shares snaps of daughter Malti playing

Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram account and posted a few pictures. The initial one is a video featuring Malti having a great time in a pool filled with play balls. She can be seen enjoying herself and throwing the balls around. In the background, we can hear someone complimenting her throws. The second photo seems to be taken at her activity center, where she is engrossed in some kind of activity. Lastly, there is a picture of the actress during her hike.

Followed by a picture of Nick Jonas from the concert in Mumbai. The next two snaps are of Malti again looking too cute to handle. She is wearing a grey pant over a white shirt and is in the middle of playing.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas vacate their Los Angeles home

According to a recent report from Page Six, Priyanka and Nick Jonas had to leave their Los Angeles home due to several issues. The couple's luxurious property, purchased in September 2019 for $20 million, includes seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a chef's kitchen, a temperature-controlled wine room, an indoor basketball court, an interior bowling alley, a home theater, an entertainment lounge, and a spa with a steam shower, among other amenities.

Priyanka Chopra's work front

Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Love Again and the web series Citadel. The actress was slated to join Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, a film also featuring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. However, in a recent interview with Variety, the director revealed that the project has faced delays due to scheduling conflicts.

