Priyanka Chopra's latest denim look leaves co star Rajkummar Rao and Hrithik Roshan saying 'Kya Baat Hai'
Priyanka Chopra is a busy bee but the actress makes sure to keep her social media presence up to date. Over the weekend, Priyanka took to Instagram to share some brand new photos of herself from a photoshoot. However, these pictures were not the usual high fashion and full glam looks, instead it was a pretty basic one with Priyanka donning a simple white tee, a pair of denims and grey boots. However, it were the photos that did all the magic.
In the snapshots, Priyanka can be seen dishing out her best poses for the camera. Sharing the first photo, Priyanka called herself 'Blue Jean Baby'. However, little did she know that the simple yet stylish photos would leave her fans totally floored. Not just her fans, but Priyanka's The White Tiger co-star and actor Rajkummar Rao was lovestruck by the picture. He commented, "PC." with a love struck emoji.
Apart from him, Hrithik Roshan also was all praise for Priyanka's pictures as he left a comment which read, "Kya Baat Hai." PeeCee's longtime close friend, host and VJ Anushka Dandekar also called the actress, "Gorg,"
Check out reactions to Priyanka Chopra's latest photo:
Meanwhile, the actress was recently in London with husband Nick Jonas shooting for her film with Celine Dion. Prior to that, the actress briefly shot for Keanu Reeves starrer Matrix 4 in Berlin, Germany. Recently, reports of Priyanka and Nick's plans on having kids in the near future gained traction on social media.
