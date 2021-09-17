Priyanka Chopra's latest selfie from Citadel sets is 90% of her hair; See PHOTO

is one such actress who is always loaded with work. But the actress loves what she does and it is evident from her social media pictures. PeeCee is currently busy shooting for her upcoming international series Citadel and keeps giving us a glimpse of her set life. In yet another picture that she posted on her Instagram handle, Priyanka gave us a sneak peek into her look from the web show.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Priyanka Chopra Jonas posted a selfie of her looking all pretty. She had left her hair open and her hair looked curly. In the first picture, the actress can be seen winking and pouting at the camera. She wore a green and black striped top and sported a minimal makeup look. In the next picture, she can be seen smiling wide in the same position. Sharing these pictures, PeeCee wrote, “When your hair is 90% of your selfie… #citadel”. Fans immediately took to the comments section to shower love and praise the actress.

Take a look:

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are often thanked by their fans for setting couple goals. Priyanka set new goals all over again this week as the singer celebrated his 29th birthday. The actress flew down from London, UK to the US and surprised her husband by throwing him a house party.

Priyanka took some time off from her busy shoot schedule and reached their home in Los Angeles to surprise the singer. The celebrations as usual looked fun and lavish as Nick was smitten by his lady love. Taking to Instagram, Nick showered all the love on Priyanka for making his day even more special.

