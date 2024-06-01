Priyanka Chopra's little munchkin Malti Marie adorably holds her hand; actress shares endearing moment

Global icon and actress Priyanka Chopra, who is married to American singer-songwriter and actor Nick Jonas, has started shooting for her upcoming film, The Bluff. Meanwhile, the actress is also embracing the motherhood phase these days. Priyanka is a doting mother to her 2-year-old daughter, Malti Marie Jonas. Priyanka’s latest post on social media shows her feeling a bit overwhelmed. You ask why?

Priyanka Chopra’s daughter Malti holds her hand in new post

On Saturday, Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to share a sneak peek into her quality time with her little munchkin. The Barfi actress posted an Instagram story featuring a photo in which Malti is presumably having a meal. What caught our attention the most in the picture is how Malti is holding her mother’s hand. It's so cute, isn’t it?

Malti is wearing a beautiful floral outfit. In the picture, she has her little hand wrapped around Priyanka’s finger. The actress accompanied her Instagram story with a heartwarming caption. “When she absently needs to hold your hand,” the text reads. The caption also features emotional and awestruck emojis.

Priyanka Chopra’s quality time with her family

Priyanka Chopra keeps treating her fans to pictures with her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie on her Instagram handle. On May 11, the 41-year-old actress posted a family picture featuring all of them, in which they can be seen having a candid moment against the backdrop of lush greenery in Ireland. She addressed them as her “angels” in the caption.

Here’s her post:

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra exchanged marital vows with Nick Jonas in 2018. Priyanka and Nick had traditional Hindu and Christian marriage ceremonies at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. The couple welcomed their first child, their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, via surrogacy in 2022.

Priyanka Chopra’s work front

Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Love Again, the American romantic-comedy drama was released in 2023. She recently wrapped up the shooting of a new film, Head of State, and has now started working on her other upcoming project, titled The Bluff.

