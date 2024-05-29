Priyanka Chopra’s mom Madhu calls Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar ‘businessman’; heaps praise on Ranbir Kapoor

Actress Priyanka Chopra has garnered acclaim for her acting prowess, transitioning from Bollywood to Hollywood seamlessly. She frequently shares glimpses of her daily life on social media featuring her with her hubby Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie. Recently, her mother, Dr. Madhu Chopra, bestowed titles upon several Bollywood A-listers, including Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar.

For the unversed, Priyanka Chopra has worked with both Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar in the past.

Priyanka Chopra’s mom commented on several top celebs of Bollywood

During a conversation with Filmygyan, Priyanka's mother was asked to comment briefly about various film industry figures. She described Salman Khan as a 'gentleman' and Amitabh Bachchan as 'the most revered person in the industry'. She then referred to both Akshay and Shah Rukh Khan as 'businessmen'.

Madhu Chopra stated that Ranveer Singh is a 'fun person' and Alia Bhatt has a 'soothing' personality. Regarding Ranbir Kapoor, she expressed her affection, mentioning, "As a person, I know him to be a very good son."

Priyanka's mother also touched briefly on her niece Parineeti Chopra's recent wedding to politician Raghav Chaddha, describing him as a 'Biba' man. She praised Parineeti as a 'lovely' person and acknowledged why Priyanka couldn't attend the wedding, stating, "They are both professionals. They know the limitations."

Priyanka Chopra on the professional front

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra has delivered notable performances in films like Baywatch, Isn't It Romantic, We Can Be Heroes, and The Matrix Resurrections, among others. Currently, she is set to star in Ilya Naishuller’s film Heads of State and also has The Bluff lined up in her upcoming projects.

