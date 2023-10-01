Priyanka Chopra's mom Madhu Chopra drops UNSEEN pic of 'happy bride' Parineeti Chopra from her choora ceremony

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's romantic wedding photos have become viral on social media. They exchanged vows at The Leela Palace in Udaipur, and fans are delighted to get a glimpse of the wedding of the year through the couple's released pictures and video. The Ragneeti wedding was graced by numerous politicians, along with celebrities like Sania Mirza, her sister Anam Mirza, Harbhajan Singh, and his wife Geeta Basra. Now, nearly a week after the wedding celebrations concluded, Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra delighted fans on Sunday by sharing a beautiful photo of Parineeti from her choora ceremony.

Madhu Chopra shares a picture of Parineeti Chopra from her Choora ceremony

Today, on October 1, Parineeti Chopra’s aunt Madhu Chopra took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of Parineeti from her choora ceremony. The photo shows the 34-year-old actress wearing a beautiful yellow salwar suit and smiling brightly for the camera, flaunting her kaliras and covered chooras. Sharing the picture, Madhu Chopra wrote, “Happy bride at her choora ceremony.” HAVE A LOOK:

Raghav Chadha's designer, Pawan Sachdeva reveals details about the groom's wedding outfit

On 29 September, Friday, the designer of Raghav Chadha's wedding outfit, Pawan Sachdeva, who is also his uncle, provided some details about the royal wedding outfit. The groom looked stunning in an ivory sherwani. In his post caption, Pawan shared more information about it and wrote, “Keeping in mind Raghav's preference for subtle and well-fitted classics, Designer Pawan Sachdeva created an enchanted symphony of stylish ensembles for his nephew's and the dynamic politician @raghavchadha88 wedding.”

He further wrote, “Raghav's Ivory Sherwani featured intricate quilting technique which added a subtle texture to the outfit. Completing the royal look was a textured stole with a dull gold border, tan mojiris and a turban in dull gold to compliment the bride's outfit.” HAVE A LOOK:

About Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s wedding

The highly-anticipated wedding of Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha took place in Udaipur on September 24. They tied the knot surrounded by their close ones in two lavish hotels, The Leela Palace and The Taj Lake Palace. The groom's procession, aka Raghav's Baraat, departed from The Taj Lake Palace on boats, with the picturesque sunset in the background.

ALSO READ: Sania Mirza shares SNEAK PEEK into Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha’s wedding's personalized 'handkerchief'