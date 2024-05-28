Priyanka Chopra's mom Madhu Chopra on daughter's 10-year age gap with Nick Jonas: 'Both care for each other, that's all'

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas married in 2018. They are one of the power couples in the industry. During their marriage, their 10-year age gap became the talk of the town, and now in a new interview, the actress's mother Madhu Chopra reacted to the same.

In the interview, Madhu said that she was not bothered at all by Priyanka and Nick's 10-year age gap.

Madhu Chopra opens up on Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' 10-year age gap

During a recent interview with Filmygyan. Madhu Chopra was asked if she was bothered by her daughter Priyanka Chopra's 10-year age gap with her singer husband Nick Jonas.

To this, Madhu said, "Koi farak nehi pada. Admi accha, ladki acchi, both care for each other, that's all. Nothing (discussion about it). Maine uss nazar se dekha hi nehi. I was so happy, ecstatic. Bolne wale bolte rahe."

Nick Jonas assured Priyanka Chopra's mom he was the ideal guy for her

During the same interview, Madhu Chopra also revealed the first time she met Nick Jonas. She said, 'When he came to India and met me, he took me to lunch when Priyanka was not around. Nick asked me what kind of boy I would want for Priyanka. So, I listed all the qualities, and he simply took my hand and said, "I am that guy. Can I be that person? I promise that nothing from your list will be left unchecked."' Madhu Chopra added that she was amazed by his response and simply loved him.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas married in December 2018 at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace. It included a White wedding followed by a Hindu ceremony attended by their family and friends. The couple welcomes their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in 2022.

Priyanka Chopra on the work front

On the work front, PeeCee continues to make India proud with her international projects. Pinkvilla learned that Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa featuring Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif is back on track. "The film was put on the back burner due to date issues and not completely called off, as it’s a pet project for all the stakeholders – from the producers to writers and director. The script is completely in place and the team is now looking to revive the project,” revealed a source close to the development.

Meanwhile, Chopra's upcoming project includes starring in Ilya Naishuller’s film Heads of State. She also has The Bluff in her kitty, apart from Heads of State.

