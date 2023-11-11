Priyanka Chopra’s mom Madhu Chopra reveals she had THIS ‘apprehension’ before her daughter married Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra got hitched to Nick Jonas in 2018 and the couple was later blessed with a baby girl Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Recently, the actress’s mother Madhu Chopra opened up on whether she had any apprehensions about her daughter’s decision to spend her life with Nick, who is not an Indian, and also revealed how she had a one-on-one discussion with Nick Jonas before the duo’s wedding, and realized that he was fit for Priyanka Chopra.

Madhu Chopra says she was apprehensive about Priyanka being far away from her post-wedding

During a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, the doting mother was also asked if she had any concerns about Piggy Chops not getting married to an Indian. Spilling the beans on her reaction, Madhu Chopra said that since Priyanka had already studied outside India, she felt no differences between ‘white, black and brown.’

Adding on, she noted that such things were normalized back then in foreign nations and said that it was normalized for her family too, as they were with PC in America.

“These things are very normal in our family at least. So I was not worried about white or black, I never had a color issue,” she said and added that the only apprehension she had about Priyanka’s wedding was that her daughter would go far away from her.

“I just kept feeling that she was going very far away from me. I had a bit of apprehension that she’ll be so far away but then I also felt that it is okay, we can always reach each other in fifteen hours," said Madhu Chopra.



We liked him immediately: Madhu Chopra on Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra’s mother also opened up on her and her family’s initial reaction to meeting Nick and said that she discussed with Jonas alone to understand whether he would be ‘the one’ for her daughter. Right after the meeting, she concluded that the singer would be perfect for the Dil Dhadakne Do actress, shared Madhu Chopra.

Stating how the family was impressed with Jonas since the beginning, she recalled discussing the topic with Nick too, in person as one can't understand a person's personality just by their face.



"I had a nice long discussion with Nick alone to know how he is as a person. After that, I realized that he was just the right person for my daughter. He was what I wanted for Priyanka," added Madhu Chopra.

