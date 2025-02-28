Priyanka Chopra’s mom Madhu recalls giving befitting reply to Dostana director for THIS: ‘If you want her to die…’

The romantic comedy Dostana, featuring Priyanka Chopra, Abhishek Bachchan, and John Abraham, continues to be a fan favorite among audiences and critics alike. Recently, the actress' mother, Madhu Chopra, shared an incident where she stood up for her daughter. When director Tarun Mansukhani reacted sarcastically to PeeCee taking time off due to illness, Madhu made it clear that her daughter's well-being came first.

She firmly stated that if the director insisted on her working despite her condition, he would have to take full responsibility for the consequences.

In a recent interview with Lehren Retro, Priyanka Chopra’s mother, Madhu, recalled an intense moment from the sets of Dostana when her daughter fell seriously ill during the shoot in Mumbai. Despite running a high fever of 101 degrees, Priyanka was determined to continue filming, insisting that she could manage with medication.

However, after waiting for over an hour with no improvement in her condition, Madhu Chopra firmly decided that she needed to rest. When she informed director Tarun about Priyanka’s health, his sarcastic response did not sit well with her. Unwilling to compromise her daughter's well-being, she said, "If you want her to die on your sets, then I will send her but you will be responsible for whatever happens to her.”

The 2008 film Dostana emerged as a massive hit, cementing its place as one of the most memorable romantic comedies in Bollywood. Featuring standout performances by Priyanka, John Abraham, and Abhishek Bachchan, the film also had special guest appearances by Kirron Kher and Bobby Deol. Notably, the film earned Priyanka the iconic title of ‘Desi Girl’, a nickname that has stayed with her ever since.

The story revolves around two men, played by John and Abhishek, who pretend to be a couple to secure accommodation in Priyanka’s apartment. However, things take a hilarious turn when they both fall for her, leading to a series of comedic misunderstandings.

Produced by Karan Johar, Dostana was one of the highest-grossing films of 2008, praised for its humor, performances, and fresh take on romance.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra has an exciting slate of projects ahead. She is set to star in SSMB 29 alongside Mahesh Babu, directed by SS Rajamouli. The film, described as a high-stakes jungle adventure spanning multiple locations, is expected to complete filming by 2026.

Beyond this, she will be seen in Heads of State, an action-packed thriller directed by Ilya Naishuller, where she will share the screen with Idris Elba and John Cena. Adding to her diverse lineup, Priyanka is also set to headline The Bluff, a gripping project helmed by Frank E. Flowers.