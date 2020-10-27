Priyanka Chopra's mom Madhu recalls 'stupidest thing' she said to the star post her Miss World 2000 win

Priyanka Chopra was crowned Miss World back in 2000 and her life changed post it. The star shared a video chat with her mom Madhu Chopra and brother Siddharth where they recalled how they reacted when she won.

Actress has shared a video chat with her mom Madhu Chopra and brother Siddharth Chopra about her Miss World 2000 win and it has managed to leave fans nostalgic. Priyanka was crowned Miss World back in 2000 at the age of 18 and her life changed post that. She embarked on a memorable journey in Bollywood and, now, is a successful global star. However, fans still wonder who her family reacted to her sudden crowning as Miss World. Well, to share that, Priyanka dropped a video on social media where she spoke about her same with her mom Madhu Chopra and brother.

In the video, we get to see Priyanka's crowning moment at first and then, her mom is seen recalling minute details of what followed. While chatting, Madhu Chopra shared that when she finally got to meet her daughter after the crowning moment, she ended up saying the stupidest thing to her. She mentioned that she questioned her about the future of studies at that moment and did not congratulate her. Further, her brother Siddharth recalled how after Priyanka's win, he had mixed feelings as he would have to travel to the US to study instead of her due to the Miss World title.

Talking about it, Madhu Chopra said, "I had tears streaming down my eyes what’s going to happen. I just need to hug her. And when I hugged her I spoke the stupidest thing. Instead of telling her that I was so glad, so happy that you’re Miss World. I said, Babe, now what will happen to your studies." Priyanka also mentioned that she never thought what her Miss World win would do to her family. Her mom remembered how everyone in the hall cheered when her name as Miss World was announced.

Meanwhile, currently, Priyanka is in Europe and has been sharing glimpses from her trip on social media. On the work front, Priyanka was last seen in The Sky Is Pink with Farhan Akhtar. She will now be seen in The White Tiger with Rajkummar Rao. Apart from this, she also has Matrix 4 with Keanu Reeves and Citadel with Richard Madden.

