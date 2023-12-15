Priyanka Chopra's mom regrets sending her daughter to boarding school: 6 celebs who studied far away from home

Priyanka Chopra is one of the few actresses who made a successful foray into Hollywood after having a great career in Bollywood. Recently, her mother Madhu Chopra expressed her regret for sending the actress to boarding school. Apart from Chopra, there are many Bollywood celebrities who stayed away from home to study. These include names like Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amitabh Bachchan.

A list of celebs who went to boarding school

1. Priyanka Chopra

In a recent interview with India Today, Priyanka Chopra's mom Madhu Chopra said that she feels guilty for sending her daughter to boarding school. She said, “I still cry when I think about it and I still feel guilty. My fault was that I sent her to a boarding school. Not the best decision of my life." Chopra attended the La Martiniere Girls' Private School in Lucknow.

2. Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan went to the Sherwood College in Nainital. In an interview with India TV a few years ago, Big B spoke about how he performed plays in that school and even won a Kendall Cup for Best Actor. The superstar said that it made him realize that what he was doing on stage was right. This might have sparked the flame of acting in him.

3. Salman Khan

Salman Khan had studied at the prestigious The Scindia School in Gwalior along with his brother Arbaaz Khan. As per Hindustan Times, the actor spoke about his boarding school days during the Bigg Boss OTT finale. He said that he is used to doing his chores. Later on, Salman attended St. Xavier's College in Mumbai but dropped out.

4. Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan went to the Welham Girls’ School, which is a boarding school in Dehradun. Last year, Bebo shared a throwback picture on Instagram from their 1996 Rajasthan school trip. The actress was shooting for Sujoy Ghosh's Jaane Jaan in Kalimpong. She wrote, "Went to Kalimpong to shoot a movie…left with a treasure trove …our profession has a wonderful way of connecting the dots …through our travels…

Welham Girls Rajasthan trip Circa1996"

5. Kajol

Kajol studied at St Joseph Convent boarding school in Panchgani but dropped out at the age of 16 to follow acting. In an interview with Curly Tales, the DDLJ actress spoke about how she used to visit the Irani restaurant in that area. She would also buy her school items from the local goods shop. Kajol also frequently visited Tabletop Mountain in the region.

6. Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan went to The Lawrence School in Sanawar, Himachal Pradesh. It was created by Sir Henry Lawrence and his wife Honoria in 1847 and is one of the oldest boarding schools in the region.

Apart from these celebs, Karan Johar and Twinkle Khanna have also studied away from their homes. The two were in the same boarding school. At her first book launch, Twinkle revealed that she convinced KJo to run away from the school as he was constantly hungry. Karan tried escaping but was caught by the school authority.

