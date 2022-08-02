Priyanka Chopra's mom reveals Nick Jonas changes Malti's diapers; Couple to share baby's pics on 1st birthday

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are currently enjoying their new phase of life as parents. The duo welcomed their daughter Maltie Marie Jonas Chopra in January this year via surrogacy. On Mother's Day 2022, PeeCee shared the first glimpse of her baby girl and revealed that their daughter finally came home after 100 days in NICU. Now, in the latest interview with The New Indian Express, Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra hinted that the newly turned parents will be sharing their baby's face soon.

Priyanka's daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas' name is inspired by her mother’s name Madhumalti Chopra, aka, Madhu Chopra. Reacting to the same, Madhu said that it came as a pleasant surprise and she got to know about the name only on the day of the namkaran, and she was honoured. Madhu shared that in Hindu traditions, the paternal grandfather whispers the name, along with words of wisdom, into the baby’s ears and Nick’s dad did those rituals. She added that Priyanka and Nick have already discussed being equally involved as parents. "I give a massage and Nick gives her a bath and changes her diapers,” said Madhu. PeeCee's mom also revealed that they may show their baby's face on her first birthday.

Madhu also said that she has advised Priyanka to not allow any screen time to her daughter in the first few years. “I told Priyanka, with screen time at such a young age, your daughter will get mote mote chashma," she added.

Meanwhile, recently, Priyanka celebrated her 40th birthday on the 18th of July and she celebrated her special day with daughter Malti Marie, her husband Nick Jonas, her friends and family members. She also shared pictures on her Instagram handle which featured Nick Jonas, Parineeti Chopra, Madhu Chopra, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, and others.

