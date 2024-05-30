Priyanka Chopra’s mother cannot stop gushing over Parineeti Chopra’s husband Raghav Chadha: ‘Bada badhiya biba bacha hai’

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha tied the knot last year amidst a grand wedding ceremony in Udaipur with family and friends. The lovebirds since then have been enjoying their happy married life.

Be it vacationing together, cheering for each other, or talking about how they met and fell in love, the actress has been all out about her hubby and their marriage. And now her aunt, Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu Chopra has spoken about these two in an interview.

Priyanka Chopra’s mother on Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra’s relationship

Talking to Filmygyan, Madhu Chopra in a segment was asked to talk about Parineeti Chopra’s husband Raghav Chadha. Priyanka Chopra’s mother stated, “arrey bada badhiya, biba bacha hai. Highly educated, well spoken, English bolo Hindi bolo, fun, has a sense of humor.”

When asked about how Parineeti and Raghav as a couple are, Madhu quoted them as ‘perfect’ and said that they found a perfect partnership. She further added that she is very happy for the Ishaqzaade actress. PeeCee’s mom also said that she felt that instant connection between the couple.

About Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha tied the knot on September 24, 2023, in Udaipur. Since then, the pair has been serving couple goals with their adorable pictures on the internet. On various occasions, the two have also spoken about each other.

During a recent conversation with Raj Shamani, Parineeti Chopra reflected on meeting Raghav for the first time during an award show hosted by the British Council in the UK. The award show was held to acknowledge outstanding achievers from different walks of life, where she was honored in the Entertainment category and her now husband in Government and politics.

The actress mentioned meeting him over breakfast the next day, knowing nothing about him. It was only after she googled him, she got to know about the work he has done. She further reflected on her dating phase and said, “We started talking to each other, and we realized not even in weeks, within days, we just used to talk about getting married.”

Parineeti Chopra on the work front

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Parineeti Chopra recently appeared in Imtiaz Ali's Amar Singh Chamkila alongside Diljit Dosanjh. Both Diljit and Parineeti garnered significant acclaim for their performances.

