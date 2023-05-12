Priyanka Chopra's mother-in-law Denise Jonas praises her, Sophie Turner, Danielle; Calls them 'lovely women'

Priyanka Chopra, who is currently enjoying the release of her film, Love Again, shares a good rapport with Nick Jonas' mother Denise Jonas. She is often seen talking about family time at home. Recently, Priyanka's mother-in-law spoke about her relationship with her, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas. Sophie is married to Joe Jonas while Danielle is married to Kevin Jonas.

Denise Jonas talks about her relationship with her daughter-in-laws

Recently, Nick's mother Denise spoke on Got It From My Momma Podcast and called Priyanka, Sophie and Danielle 'such lovely women'. She also said that she is blessed to have them. Denise said, "I love all my daughters-in-law, and their parents, all of their parents. I feel like we have a good relationship with each of them, they are really good people. They are inside and out really. I mean they are remarkably beautiful in person but they are such lovely women. I’m so blessed, grateful."

Earlier, during an interview, Priyanka talked about how Nick's mother and her mom look after their daughter Malti Marie when both of them are out for work. While speaking to The View, she said, "I can’t go to work without her (Malti) being with someone in the family. My mom loves it though. Malti is with my mother-in-law right now. Between my mom and my mother-in-law, I and my husband have so much support to be able to do our jobs."

Work front

Recently, Priyanka was seen in Citadel with Richard Madden. After enjoying the success of the show, her film Love Again has released today. Priyanka is paired opposite Sam Heughan. Netizens have been loving their on-screen chemistry. The film also has Nick's special appearance. Next, she will be seen in Heads of State with John Cena and Idris Elba. She also has Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in the pipeline.

