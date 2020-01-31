Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra hails her for her Grammys 2020 outfit, sister Parineeti Chopra agrees

Madhu Chopra said, "I am glad it happened because I feel it made her stronger, that she lives life on her own terms. It is her body, she can do what she wants and she is a beautiful one. I also sent her a saying that said It is my life so I think that is the philosophy behind life."

Jonas has all our attention with every single outfit of hers and at the Grammys 2020, as she walked the red carpet with husband Nick Jonas, she sure did make heads turn. Just like most of her outfits, this one too, was received with a mixed reaction but well, we all must give it to her, shouldn't we? And now, her mother Madhu Chopra has spoken about the outfit and what she feels about people trolling her.

While talking to ANI, she said, "I am glad it happened because I feel it made her stronger, that she lives life on her own terms. It is her body, she can do what she wants and she is a beautiful one. I also sent her a saying that said It is my life so I think that is the philosophy behind life. Trollers are anonymous people hiding behind their computers who don't have joys in their life and I think they do it to get attention. I loved the dress and she showed me a sample before she wore it. I thought it was a little risk but she carried it off well and she was one of the best dressed."

Leaving a comment on one of the videos, PeeCee's sister cheered for her sister and her badi mumma as well as she wrote, "YASSS badi mumma absolutelyyy."

