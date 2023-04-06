Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu reveals why her daughter lost many projects: ‘She refused to do some scenes’

Priyanka Chopra, the National award-winning actress from Indian cinema established herself as a highly sought-after talent on the international platform, with years of hard work and dedication. The former Miss World is undoubtedly one of the most famous Indians in the world entertainment industry. However, the journey into superstardom was not easy for Priyanka Chopra, who entered the film industry without any connections or godfathers. Following Priyanka, who made some explosive revelations regarding the difficulties she faced in Bollywood, her mother Madhu Chopra has now opened up about the struggles of her daughter.

Madhu Chopra reveals why Priyanka Chopra lost many projects

In her recent interaction with Josh Talks Asha, Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra spoke about the struggles her daughter went through after she became an actress. "Both Priyanka and I were new to the film and beauty industries. So, it was like one blind man leading another blind man. I had studied law and knew finance. So, I used to oversee her legal matters, even though she had good lawyers. I also overlooked her finances because I had knowledge. I had to be with her everywhere, be it narrations or meetings," recalled the star mom.

Madhu Chopra further revealed that Priyanka Chopra has always remained firm when it comes to not doing anything that she is not comfortable with. "One day we decided that she will not have any meetings, she will not go out anywhere, she will not fraternize after 7-7.30 in the evening. She stood firm on this decision. She didn’t do anything that she is not comfortable with," she added. The star mom also revealed that Priyanka Chopra lost quite a few projects because she refused to do certain scenes which thought were not really worth it.

Priyanka Chopra always had career options

Interestingly, Madhu Chopra also added that the Citadel actress was not compelled to continue with her acting career, under any circumstance. "We always told her, this is not ‘Do or die’ situation. You can always go back, take up studies, or take up some other career. You have a lot of options. If not this, then that," revealed the proud mother.

However, Priyanka Chopra is now busier than ever in her acting career with many promising projects including Citadel, Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, and action Heads Of State, in her kitty. When it comes to her personal life, she is happily married to actor-singer Nick Jonas, and the couple welcomed their daughter Malti Marie through surrogacy, last year.

