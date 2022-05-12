Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu shares the secret to parenting; Calls son-in-law Nick Jonas 'very sweet'

Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra recently spoke about raising her daughter and son Siddharth Chopra in a liberal environment. She also revealed the secrets of parenting and said that her children were given three basic rights in their house. “Both my kids had the right of thought, right of speech, and the right of expression. We used to ask them first, then share how we feel,” she told in a recent interview with Hauterrfly.

Madhu also talked about how her kids grew up to become confident individuals. She shared that when Priyanka and Siddhant were young and would come back home from school, they were always asked to speak first, and once they spoke, it was after that they were given advice. Further, Madhu added: "What happened with this was they became confident, they were never scared of speaking, at least in front of their parents. Then it became a part of their nature. They became expressive."

Priyanka's mom revealed that there were certain rules her children had to follow. "Tantrums were never allowed, raised voices were never allowed, abuse was never allowed. With these things banned, they could express themselves,” she said.

She also spoke about her son-in-law Nick Jonas and called him, "very sweet.” She was also questioned if she had an apprehension regarding the age gap between her daughter, Priyanka and Nick, she said, “Anyone who keeps Priyanka happy is my guy.”

In January, this year, Priyanka and Nick welcomed their first baby, a daughter, via surrogacy. Recently, on Mother's Day, PeeCee shared the first glimpse of a baby girl and revealed that their daughter finally came home after 100 days in NICU.

A few months back, during a live session with ETimes, Madhu expressed her excitement about becoming a grandmother and opened up about her granddaughter, and said that she is very happy with the new addition to the family. She added: "It's so joyful! I can't tell you how my heart just goes...I think it's something that I have been waiting for a very long time." Madhu also revealed that she has not yet met her granddaughter as she is currently in LA however they often Facetime each other.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra's mother reveals she hasn't met her granddaughter yet: All I think about is the little one