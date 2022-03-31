Priyanka Chopra's mother reveals she hasn't met her granddaughter yet: All I think about is the little one

In January, actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas took the internet by storm as they welcomed their first baby. Priyanka and Nick took to their Instagram handles and announced the wonderful news to the world. Now, in a recent interview with a news portal, Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu Chopra opened up about her granddaughter.

During a live session with ETimes, Madhu revealed that she hasn't met her granddaughter yet and further informed that Priyanka is happy with the new addition to the family. She said that she has not seen her as she is in LA however they Facetime each other once in a while.

Expressing her excitement about becoming a grandmother, Madhu Chopra said that she had been waiting for something like this to happen for a long time. She added, "It's so joyful! I can't tell you how my heart just goes...I think it's something that I have been waiting for a very long time.: Madhu Chopra added that since this has happened now and she cannot conceal her happiness and all she thinks about is the little one.

To announce the big news, both Priyanka and Nick took to their respective Instagram handles and wrote, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on the family. Thank you so much (red heart emoji)”. For those unaware, Priyanka and Nick tied the knot back in 2018 as per traditional Hindu and Christian customs.

